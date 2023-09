STORY: "It is like a dream come true," Leung told Reuters TV.

Leung gained international recognition for his roles in movies made by Wong Kar-wai, such as "In the Mood for Love", which came out in 2000, and "2046", which hit the screens four years later.

He also appeared in a trio of movies that won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival -- "A City of Sadness" (1989), "Cyclo" (1995) and "Lust, Caution" (2007), directed by Ang Lee, who handed him his award on Saturday.