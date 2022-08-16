Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Too big for Australia', says pension fund eyeing global expansion

08/16/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's biggest pension fund has outgrown the country and wants to quadruple in size to be a global investment powerhouse worth A$1 trillion ($700 billion) within a decade, its Chief Executive Officer said on Tuesday.

AustralianSuper, which has A$260 billion of the country's retirement money under management, plans to invest up to 70% of its capital offshore to avoid "performance drag" by focusing on home, Paul Schroder said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview.

"We are too big for Australia," Schroder told the online event.

"We consider ourselves a global investor with domestic beneficiaries. It is true we were far too Melbourne-centric and Australian orientated, but we are generally in all of our fibres taking the view that we are global investors."

Australian pension fund managers have benefited from a system introduced in the 1980s under which employers must pay an additional 10.5% of staff wages as superannuation. That has left funds flush with money to invest, but with limited assets to purchase domestically.

AustralianSuper now has up to 70% of its funds managed offshore, according to Schroder. The organisation had 70 staff in a London office, with plans to triple that headcount. An office in New York, which was focused on private equity investing, was also growing, Schroder said.

The fund, which owns ports, airports, rail and road infrastructure in Australia, Europe and North America, has said it wants A$500 billion in assets by 2026, but Schroder said he was taking a longer view. Within a decade, he said, "we want to be a one trillion dollar investor".

"We're unashamedly in the business of scale," he said.

AustralianSuper had no specific investment target but considered unlisted assets well-suited to its business in the current economic climate, since they typically carried "inflation protection", Schroder said.

At a time of economic, geopolitical and logistical disruption, Schroder said the single biggest investment challenge was inflation, and he dismissed reports that rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve were starting to slow the overheated economy.

"You need to see some sustained signals to say it's dealt with," he said.

"Our view is that there's some pretty tough times ahead. We think we're in tight environment. The question is: what's the rate of that tightening and is there a pivot around the corner?"

($1 = 1.4280 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pFlush with cash, Democrats back midterms 'inflation act' ad blitz
RE
05:49pCloud hangs over U.S. chipmakers on worries data center growth could slow
RE
05:48pFour members of U.S. Congress ask Biden to name new Haiti special envoy
RE
05:48pBiden signs $430B bill for climate, caps drug prices
RE
05:41pWalmart.com drew higher-income shoppers looking to buy food
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 98.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.14% to $1.0174 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.37% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.68% to 134.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pNASA to roll out giant U.S. moon rocket for debut launch
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
3Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control
4Delivery Hero sees 7% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q3 gross merchandise..
5Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..

HOT NEWS