Too soon to say inflation has peaked - SNB's Jordan

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The inflation outlook is more
uncertain than normal and it was premature to say prices had
peaked, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on
Thursday, adding the SNB had not yet decided what steps to take
at its policy review in two weeks.
"You cannot say we have passed the zenith and now it is
certainly heading lower," he told a Finanz and Wirtschaft
financial conference.
"If it comes to a power shortage situation, to a complete
gas shortage in Europe, then it cannot be excluded that
inflation pressure rises again. You have to be very cautious."
The SNB increased its policy rate in June by half a point to
-0.25%, its first rate hike in 15 years. Its next quarterly
policy assessment is due on Sept. 22.
The SNB has switched its focus from battling the safe-haven
Swiss franc's appreciation to tackling the highest inflation in
decades and which reached 3.5% in August.
The reading -- the seventh month in a row that inflation has
risen above the SNB's 0-2% target range -- has fuelled talk that
the central bank could soon tighten policy again.
Jordan declined comment on SNB currency interventions to
steer the franc. He said for a long time the franc had been
highly valued or overvalued, but the situation relaxed when the
franc's nominal rise stopped and inflation abroad swelled far
above that in Switzerland.
"At the moment it is rather so that given the inflationary
pressure an appreciation of the franc tends to help rather than
hurt."
