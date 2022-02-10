Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ToolCASE Officially Launches New Podcast "FraudCAST" 

02/10/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exploring Insights and Innovations on Fraud Detection, Cybercrime and Bigdata Protections

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToolCASE, a Denver-based artificial intelligence developer and a leader in real-time fraud detection and prevention for financial and transactional institutions, proudly announces the launch of "FraudCAST". The show delves into the realm of online fraud as well as the detection tools used to prevent it, such as AI and real-time analytics.

Having supported banks and credit unions across the country with its fraud detection arsenal for more than two decades, ToolCASE is a prominent provider of real-time analytics and artificial intelligence. With this podcast, the company aims to help listeners strengthen their fraud and risk management techniques by sharing inside knowledge and ideas.

"We are excited to share information and insights that might help listeners improve their fraud and risk strategies," said ToolCase VP for Business Development, Sam Piccolotti. "We wanted to deliver insider testimonies to listeners and provide them real examples of strategies that work."

As digital banking grows, so does the risk of fraud losses for financial organizations. ToolCASE has launched FraudCAST to educate listeners about the latest developments in cybercrime and fraud, as well as the different technologies and techniques needed to combat them.

“Fraud isn’t going anywhere. As we move into a more digitized world, fraud costs and cyberattacks will only grow. And let’s not forget that many personalized data are traded on the dark web and deep web environments. But there is a technology that can make an impact,” Piccolotti adds.

During FraudCAST's first episode entitled "The Original Internet Godfather", Piccolotti sits down with Brett Johnson, one of the world's foremost authorities on cybercrime and identity theft, and former FBI most-wanted cybercriminal.

The episode dives into Johnson's history as a central figure in the cybercrime world for over 20 years and shares his insights and techniques on fraud. For many years, he was instrumental in the emergence of online fraud and helped design, implement, and fine-tune today's sophisticated cybercrime tools. After his capture, the Secret Service enlisted Johnson to serve as an informant and consultant. Today, Johnson is a public speaker and cybersecurity consultant.

In the exclusive interview, Johnson shares: "There's so much going on, the world has gone almost completely digital in a very short period of time. What we just went through in 2020 pushed the limits of financial institutions. Especially to build up their digital security enterprises, and the fraudsters took full advantage of that setting."

FraudCAST's subsequent episodes focus on discussing ToolCASE's real-time fraud detection technology, as well as cybercrime issues plaguing today's digitally connected world. The guests on each episode will relate their own experiences with online fraud as well as cutting-edge methods for preventing it.

To listen to the podcast, visit:

ToolCASE: https://news.toolcase.com/#Fraudcast

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3B17TfO

Apple: https://apple.co/3ovy35i

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3gzjPM8       

About ToolCASE
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, ToolCASE provides clients throughout the U.S. with a comprehensive suite of Ai based solutions and services. The company’s flagship RembrandAi delivers best-in-class analytics, visualization, and insight to help detect and prevent digital fraud, as well as solve complex enterprise challenges. ToolCASE solutions support a variety of industries, including financial services, business services, airlines, oil and gas, retail and online stores, health and medical, government, manufacturing, and transportation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d4adbb4-be57-4f11-b96c-289396c1b48d


Latest news "Companies"
08:13aKELLOGG : Fourth Quarter Printable Slides
PU
08:13aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Reports Net Income of $2.7 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2021 and $12.1 Billion for Full-Year 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
08:13aIDAHO STRATEGIC RESOURCES : to Advance Diamond Creek Rare Earth Project, Expands Gold Production into Klondike w/Additional High-Grade Intercepts – Closes $2.7m Oversubscribed Placement
PU
08:13aPOET TECHNOLOGIES : to Supply Celestial AI with its Optical Interposer-based Integrated Light Engine Modules - Form 6-K
PU
08:13aVALENTINE'S DAY COMING UP : The cost of love
PU
08:13aCONTAINER OF INDIA : E -auction notice - chennai
PU
08:13aSJVN : registers 19% growth in Profit After tax with Rs 232.67 crore in Q3
PU
08:13aCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates
PU
08:13aCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S A : Traded and held securities (Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 358) - Individual Position - Consolidated Position
PU
08:13aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Press Release, 02/10/22
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock recovery takes a breather ahead of U.S. inflation numbers
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

HOT NEWS