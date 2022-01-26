Toolstation Chooses Percona for MySQL Managed Services

Building and tool supply company chooses Percona for industry-leading support and services around MySQL

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that Toolstation, a UK-based multi-channel tool and building supply retailer, has appointed Percona to manage its crucial MySQL databases and strengthen the core of its business-critical applications.

Toolstation is one of the UK’s largest tool and building supplies retailers with a network of over 600 branches across the UK and Europe. The company uses MySQL as part of its critical stock management, extranet, e-commerce and web applications, with the European e-commerce environment currently hosted on-premises and the remainder hosted on Google Cloud.

As the company’s e-commerce operations expanded following consumer spending behaviour changes during the pandemic, the Toolstation IT team turned to Percona to manage its MySQL installations. Toolstation will benefit from Percona’s expertise and skills around MySQL operational, monitoring and proactive database management tasks. Working together, the Percona and Toolstation teams will ensure that the retailer’s core applications can keep up with customer demand increases and that their digital transformation continues successfully.

Stuart Mcgrogan, Head of Architecture at Toolstation said: “Our MySQL databases are crucial to our business and our reliance on them has only increased in the past year or so as our e-commerce activities have expanded. We chose Percona to take on the management of these environments, as their team has the deep technical and operational experience around MySQL that we need. This will keep our core applications reliable, scalable and efficient, but will also free up time for our IT teams to focus on how to expand our digital services and keep up with customer demand.”

Martin James, Vice President EMEA at Percona said: “Online operations have never been more important to retailers. Customers expect a consistent level of service when they engage with an e-commerce site, or companies risk losing out to competitors. Within the wider retail sector, specific sectors like home improvements have seen huge growth due to people spending more time at home and investing in their space. For retailers looking to ramp-up their digital growth, open source software can often deliver better performance without a huge price tag. We’re excited to partner with Toolstation, applying our expertise to their operations and supporting their business growth.”

Percona’s expert database administrators and support services team offer unbiased operation knowledge on managing and maintaining the most popular open source databases on the market, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and MariaDB. They ensure customer deployments run at peak performance, whether on premises or in the cloud. Percona Managed Database Services (PMDS) proactively monitors database performance around the clock, helping to reduce critical incidents, allowing technical teams to focus on their core business and ensure that databases meet business goals.

Percona Advanced Managed Database Service (PAMDS) works alongside Percona Managed Database Services and offers additional analysis and reporting for businesses with volatile, complex, or rapidly-expanding database environments. PAMDS includes weekly, monthly, quarterly and bi-annual comprehensive database reviews to cover health status, pre- and post-release new application query review, performance, and growth forecast.

Percona Managed Database Service - https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-managed-database-services

Percona Advanced Managed Database Service - https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-advanced-managed-database-services

Toolstation - https://www.toolstation.com/

About Percona

Databases run better with Percona. Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB®, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. The company is committed to supporting open source as an approach to software licensing, development and deployment - its database management tools are used by millions of application developers, database administrators and IT professionals worldwide.

Percona equips businesses with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to make a difference — helping them scale with speed as they grow. The company supports global brands such as PayPal, Vimeo, RockStar Games, Duolingo, Fiserv, Slack, Cisco Systems, and Rent the Runway, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

