Top 5 Best: The Creator of the Popular YouTube Channel Offers Tips and Insights into How to Replicate His Success

Toronto, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online world offers so many opportunities for work, learning and more that could never have been dreamed of decades ago. YouTube is one such platform that offers a handy way to discover new skills and learn new things, as well as offering a lucrative career option for those who are lucky enough to succeed on the platform. Indeed, many people today aspire to become a “YouTuber” – but unfortunately very few succeed in making it a full-time job.

Top 5 Best is a successful YouTube channel that offers its viewers some incredible insights into the world around them. The channel is run by Greg Valentine and has become a huge hit among the YouTube community; the channel gained over 2,000,000 subscribers in just under one year, and at the time of writing, Top 5 Best has an impressive 5.47 million subscribers and counting. Now, Greg shares his top tips on how to replicate his success on the popular video streaming platform…

Tips for YouTube success

Top 5 Best’s creator Greg Valentine offers the following top tips and advice to give you the very best chance at creating a successful channel on YouTube:

Find your ‘why’ Dig deep and try to figure out why you want to have a successful YouTube channel “If you don’t have a good reason why you’re doing something you’ll eventually quit when times get tough.” – Greg Valentine

Research the latest YouTube trends The online world moves fast, so in order to provide quality content to viewers it’s vital that your channel stays relevant By keeping up to date with the very latest trends on YouTube, you can learn to anticipate what your viewers will love to watch and capitalize on these popular trends

Make videos that you find appealing To engage other viewers, it’s important to produce high-quality content you’re proud of and that shows off your interests and passions These engaging videos will then be shown to other viewers as suggested videos to get an even wider reach

Be sure to ask for likes, comments, and subscriptions at the start of videos Asking for viewers to show their appreciation at the start of your video is more effective than doing so at the end, as by that point viewers might just cut the video short Make sure you keep this intro short and sweet to avoid making a bad first impression on viewers You can also ask for subscriptions etc. at the end of your videos if you wish (as long as it’s also done at the start)



Offering quality content

Top 5 Best was set up after Greg Valentine experienced a burning desire to achieve his ambition of getting a significant YouTube following. Greg created the Top 5 Best channel and spent all of his free time in researching the latest YouTube trends and creating video content. This content went on to entertain and inform millions of viewers, giving interesting insights into the world and covering a vast range of topics. Some of the channel’s most popular videos include:

“Top 10 Most Insane Banned Waterslides You Can’t Go On Anymore!”

“10 Things Most Humans Can’t Do”

“10 Animals That Can Live After Death”

“10 Animals That Saved People’s Lives”

“10 Things That Would Happen If Humans Suddenly Disappear”

As you can see, there’s something for everyone on the Top 5 Best channel, and Greg takes great pride in the quality of the videos published on the channel. Why not check out the channel today to see what all the fuss is about?





More information

To find out more, simply visit the channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/Top5best. If you have an inquiry and would like to get in touch, please email top5bestbusiness@gmail.com

