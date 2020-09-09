Top 5 Vendors in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market - COVID Impact | Technavio

COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Neutral and at Par growth for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market, while 36% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market with COVID-19 analysis.

The automotive industry is undergoing significant transformation with the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering products with advanced and sophisticated features such as the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), automatic high-beam control, and chassis control. Also, vehicles use sensors, cameras, laser scanners, and brake actuators to move with little or no human intervention. The implementation of such advanced components and features will require stringent testing, inspection, and certification procedures to ensure the safety of passengers. The rise in technological advancements in automobiles will be a significant factor fueling the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type ((in-house and outsourced) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is highly competitive with major vendors such as ALS Ltd., Applus+ Services Technologies SL, Bureau Veritas, DEKRAÂ SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mistras Group Inc., SGS SA, TUV NORD GROUP, and TUV SUD AG. competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

“Apart from the technological advancements in automobiles, the growing automotive industry and increase in vehicle recalls are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Vendors

ALS Ltd.

ALS Ltd. operates its business under various segments such as life sciences, commodities, and industrial. The company provides diagnostic testing and engineering solutions for the transportation sectors.

Applus+ Services Technologies SL

Applus+ Services Technologies SL operates its business under four segments, which include IDIADA division, automotive division, laboratories division, and energy & industry division. The company offers services such as statutory vehicle inspections for government programmes, driver-testing inspections, public-service vehicle inspections, off-leasing vehicle inspections, vehicle condition, emission and registration inspection, and road-safety education.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas has business operations under various segments, namely marine & offshore, agri-food & commodities, industry, buildings & infrastructure, certification, consumer products. The company offers services such as testing, inspection, and certification.

DEKRAÂ SE

DEKRAÂ SE operates its business under nine segments, which include vehicle inspection, claims and expertise, product testing, industrial inspection, consulting, audits, training, temp work, and others. The company offers periodic mandatory inspections, emission tests, specific periodic inspections, non-periodic inspections, examination and registration, services management, road safety campaigns, and contact vehicle inspection.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE operates its businesses in Western Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company offers electrical product safety testing, battery testing, performance testing, radio and wireless testing, tire testing, acoustic testing, and others.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-house - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALS Ltd.

Applus+ Services Technologies SL

Bureau Veritas

DEKRAÂ SE

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group Plc

Mistras Group Inc.

SGS SA

TUV NORD GROUP

TUV SUD AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

