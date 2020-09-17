Top 5 Vendors in the Barcode Label Printer Market from 2020 to 2024- COVID Impact | Technavio

COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the barcode label printer market, with 48% of the market’s growth expected the from APAC region during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global barcode label printer market with COVID-19 analysis.

Currently, the QR code is the most popular 2D barcode across the retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistics industries. It can be scanned even by mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. 2D barcodes such as PDF417 are primarily used for inventory management by the retail, healthcare, and transportation industries. On the other hand, 2D barcodes such as Data Matrix are generally used to mark small items with a square or rectangle pattern known as the matrix. They are mostly used in warehousing with the information being encoded in the form of text or numeric data. 2D barcodes are compact and can significantly store more data than 1D. Moreover, the barcoding system ensures that the purchase orders are linked to the amount of stock that must be replenished. These factors are driving the adoption of 2D barcodes, which, in turn, is driving the barcode label printer market growth significantly. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global barcode label printer market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brother International Corp., DASCOM Americas SBI LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., Printek L.L.C., Toshiba International Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp. competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

“Apart from the increasing adoption of 2D barcodes, the premiumization through product innovation and growing e-commerce industry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Barcode Label Printer Market Vendors

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. operates its business under various segments such as label and graphic materials, retail branding and information solutions, and industrial and healthcare materials. The company offers Mobile Printer Solutions, Handheld Labeler Solutions, Carton/Pallet Labeling, Desktop Printers Solutions, Shelf Labeling, and Rfid Solutions.

Barcodes Inc.

Barcodes Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers Label Printers, Specialty Printers, Office Printing, Print Engines, and Label Printing Software

Brother International Corp.

Brother International Corp. has business operations under a unified segment. The company offers TD-4550DNWB, TD-4420DN, and TD-4100N.

DASCOM Americas SBI LLC

DASCOM Americas SBI LLC operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers ZPL II and EPL.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its businesses under segments: aerospace, honeywell building technologies, performance materials and technologies, safety and productivity solutions. The company offers Industrial Label Printers, Desktop Label Printers, and Mobile Label Printers.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Desktop printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avery Dennison Corp.

Barcodes Inc.

Brother International Corp.

DASCOM Americas SBI LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.

Printek L.L.C.

Toshiba International Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

