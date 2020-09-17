Top 5 Vendors in the Barcode Label Printer Market from 2020 to 2024- COVID Impact | Technavio

COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the barcode label printer market, with 48% of the market’s growth expected the from APAC region during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global barcode label printer market with COVID-19 analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005699/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Currently, the QR code is the most popular 2D barcode across the retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistics industries. It can be scanned even by mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. 2D barcodes such as PDF417 are primarily used for inventory management by the retail, healthcare, and transportation industries. On the other hand, 2D barcodes such as Data Matrix are generally used to mark small items with a square or rectangle pattern known as the matrix. They are mostly used in warehousing with the information being encoded in the form of text or numeric data. 2D barcodes are compact and can significantly store more data than 1D. Moreover, the barcoding system ensures that the purchase orders are linked to the amount of stock that must be replenished. These factors are driving the adoption of 2D barcodes, which, in turn, is driving the barcode label printer market growth significantly. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Competitive vendor landscape
The global barcode label printer market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brother International Corp., DASCOM Americas SBI LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., Printek L.L.C., Toshiba International Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp. competing based on price, quality, and market presence.
“Apart from the increasing adoption of 2D barcodes, the premiumization through product innovation and growing e-commerce industry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Top Five Barcode Label Printer Market Vendors
Avery Dennison Corp.
Avery Dennison Corp. operates its business under various segments such as label and graphic materials, retail branding and information solutions, and industrial and healthcare materials. The company offers Mobile Printer Solutions, Handheld Labeler Solutions, Carton/Pallet Labeling, Desktop Printers Solutions, Shelf Labeling, and Rfid Solutions.
Barcodes Inc.
Barcodes Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers Label Printers, Specialty Printers, Office Printing, Print Engines, and Label Printing Software
Brother International Corp.
Brother International Corp. has business operations under a unified segment. The company offers TD-4550DNWB, TD-4420DN, and TD-4100N.
DASCOM Americas SBI LLC
DASCOM Americas SBI LLC operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers ZPL II and EPL.
Honeywell International Inc.
Honeywell International Inc. operates its businesses under segments: aerospace, honeywell building technologies, performance materials and technologies, safety and productivity solutions. The company offers Industrial Label Printers, Desktop Label Printers, and Mobile Label Printers.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Custom Reports with Industry & COVID-19 Analysis
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Industrial printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Desktop printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Mobile printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application
-
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Avery Dennison Corp.
-
Barcodes Inc.
-
Brother International Corp.
-
DASCOM Americas SBI LLC
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Printek L.L.C.
-
Toshiba International Corp.
-
Zebra Technologies Corp.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005699/en/