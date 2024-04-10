(Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from a news conference by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers on Wednesday after the central bank held key interest rate at 5%.

MACKLEM ON RECENT PROGRESS SEEN ON DATA

"What is on our mind is that the decline we've seen in momentum is very recent. Wage growth has only just started easing, inflation expectations for households are only coming down very slowly.

"It's not one data point. It's not one number... And the message is, we are seeing what we hoped and we need to see. We just need to see it for longer to be confident that we are clearly on a path to 2% inflation. When we're at that point it will be appropriate to reduce our interest rate."

MACKLEM ON POSSIBLE JUNE RATE CUT

"Yes, June rate cut is within the realm of possibilities. We are encouraged by what we've seen since January. We look at our indicators. They're all progressing in the same direction, inflation has come down... We're encouraged by that progress."

