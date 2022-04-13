Log in
Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision

04/13/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from a news conference by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers on Wednesday after the central bank raised interest rate by 50 basis points to 1%.

MACKLEM ON WHETHER BOC WAITED TOO LONG TO RAISE RATES

"Today's decision recognizes that inflation is well above target. It recognizes that we have revised up our outlook for inflation relative to January. Inflation is higher today than we thought it would be in January and it is going to take longer to come down than we thought in January. The main reason for that upward revision is the war in Ukraine. It's pushed commodity oil prices in particular but also wheat prices, other commodity prices up and it has further disrupted already clogged global supply chains."

MACKLEM ON MESSAGE OF 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE

"The key point here is with inflation well above target, with the economy moving into excess demand, there is a need to normalise monetary policy reasonably quickly. And that is reflected in the decision today to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points."

MACKLEM ON CANADIAN DOLLAR

"In terms of trying to understand the Canadian dollar... I'm going to leave it to markets to really determine the value of the Canadian dollar."

MACKLEM ON INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIAL WITH THE UNITED STATES

"The other element that tends to play into exchange rates a lot is Canada-U.S. interest differentials, and you've seen the U.S. yield curve move up very quickly in the last number of weeks.

"That interest differential has changed, it's actually flipped around. That may also be weighing on the Canadian dollar."

MACKLEM ON OIL PRICES

"Oil prices have gone up a lot and clearly part of this is caused by the war. Hopefully the war ends soon and those come down, and I think that's what many producers are expecting too when we talk to them. They're planning on lower prices than today, so we're not getting as much of an investment boom."

MACKLEM ON MOVING FORCEFULLY ON INTEREST RATES

"We are prepared to move as forcefully as needed to get inflation back to target. We took an important step this morning. It is clear we have more work to do."

MACKLEM ON KEEPING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ANCHORED

"The longer inflation remains well above our target the greater is the risk that Canadians begin to think that this higher inflation is going to persist and that becomes embedded in their inflation expectations. The need to make sure that inflation expectations remain moored on our 2% target was reflected in our decision today."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Nichola Saminather and Nia Williams; Compiled by Denny Thomas)


© Reuters 2022
