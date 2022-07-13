Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision

MACKLEM ON SOFT LANDING

"We do think there are good reasons why a soft landing is achievable. For one thing ... the economy is in excess demand. Our objective is to take out the excess and not choke off demand. We need to cool the economy. If you look at the labour market. Labour market vacancies, unfilled jobs, are at a record level. There is lots of room to reduce those vacancies without significantly increasing the unemployment rate."

MACKLEM ON HIGH COMMODITY PRICES

"Unlike many of our trading partners, high commodity prices, while they are certainly affecting consumers in the form of higher prices, they are bringing more income into this country. So we are not being as affected as many other countries by some of these global forces."

