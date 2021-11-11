Top CISOs and Fortune 500 Fraud Prevention Executives Gathered at the Arkose Labs ‘Bankrupting Fraud Summit 2021' to Discuss Latest Online Fraud Threats

Arkose Labs hosts major industry event, exploring the shifting threat landscape and new defense strategies to protect digital businesses

Global cybersecurity leaders attended the Arkose Labs second annual virtual Bankrupting Fraud Summit 2021 this week to learn the latest information from fraud and security experts. Speakers included executives from organizations including EA, Robinhood, Facebook, Roblox, Visa, Expedia, PayPal, and the United Nations.

Sessions provided data-driven insights into novel attack patterns, along with philosophies from panelists on new ideas and best practices to drive forward positive change in their industries. The event gave extensive insight into how businesses can better understand and take action against well-networked international cybercriminals and discussed a range of emerging fraud trends.

More than 2,500 people took part in the Bankrupting Fraud Summit 2021, hosted by Arkose Labs. It featured 25 sessions and 50 speakers from across three continents. Feedzai, PayPal, Outseer, and Socure sponsored the event.

“Tackling cybercrime effectively, and in the long-term requires diverse perspectives from across the industry. This Summit was a prime opportunity for our community to gather and deepen the understanding of emerging trends that can harm digital business,” said Vanita Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer at Arkose Labs. “We’re honored to host this collaboration, and we’re very grateful to the industry experts who delivered such great insights at this year’s Summit.”

Day one opened with a session from Geoff White, the UK’s leading cybersecurity investigative journalist, best-selling author, and host of the hit podcast, The Lazarus Heist. White shared how North Korea became a cybercrime superpower and other fascinating stories about nation-state-level cybercrime.

Keynote speakers included Neil Walsh, chief of the Cybercrime, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism Department for the United Nations, investigative journalist Brian Krebs of Krebs on Cybersecurity, and Troy Hunt, founder of “Have I Been Pwned?”

Walsh and Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk followed with the keynote session discussing the worldwide interconnected cybercrime ecosystem, how it works, and what businesses can do to fight back. Walsh outlined the difficulty of cracking down on cross-border attacks and stressed that no cyberattack is committed alone. “To successfully execute an attack requires a coordinated effort involving different parties across the globe,” he shared. Gosschalk explained that cyber attackers are business operations driven by profit. He expressed the importance of understanding their financial motivation and sabotaging their financial gain to combat online fraud.

The Summit also explored key developments in digital commerce, such as the rise of buy now, pay later (BNPL), with one panelist commenting that “BNPL is CNP (card not present) on steroids.” Central to many of the discussions was the tug of war that businesses across all industries face in delivering security, while enhancing good user experience.

Troy Hunt closed the Summit with an eye-opening discussion, revealing the latest attacks and approaches that corroborate a pervasive fraud theme: everyone’s personal information has already been compromised. Troy demonstrated the broad reach and sheer volume of data breaches and hacks with fascinating real-world examples and stories. He wrapped up by discussing steps organizations can take in response to these threats.

