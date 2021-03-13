Top Chinese steelmaking city to punish firms that stray from anti-pollution plan

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Tangshan, China's top
steelmaking city, said it will punish firms that either have not
taken the steps spelled out under its emergency anti-pollution
plan or have illegally discharged pollutants, following weeks of
smog in northern China.
All enterprises must strictly meet the requirements of the
city's environmental protection plan, Vice Mayor Li Guifu said
in an emergency municipal meeting on Saturday night.
Firms in the city's heavy industry, including the steel and
cement sectors, have been told to limit or halt production
during heavily polluted days to reduce overall emissions of air
pollutants - such as sulphuric dioxide or nitrogen oxide - by
50%.
Tangshan, the economic centre of northern Hebei province, is
historically one of China's most polluted cities due to its
heavy industry. It is also a source of smog for the region,
which includes nearby Beijing.
For companies that do not meet the environmental
requirements, all their pollutant discharge permits will be
revoked and their discharge performance rating will be cut to
"D", which would demand them to suspend production.
Last week, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment urged
Tangshan to severely crack down on violations of atmospheric
environment rules after it found four steel mills had failed to
implement production curbs during heavy pollution.
China has pledged to cut its crude steel output in 2021 from
the record 1.06 billion tonnes it churned out last year to
reduce carbon emissions. The steel sector accounts for 15% of
the country's total emissions, topping all other manufacturing
categories.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)