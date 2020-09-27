Top Democrat expresses hope deal can be reached with White House on COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said on Sunday she thinks
a deal can be reached with the White House on a coronavirus
relief package and that talks were continuing.
"We are having our conversations. And when I have a
conversation with the administration, it is in good faith,"
Pelosi said on CNN. "I trust (Treasury) Secretary (Steve)
Mnuchin to represent something that can reach a solution. And I
believe we can come to an agreement."
Formal talks between Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck
Schumer, Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
aimed at hammering out a relief package broke down on Aug. 7
with the two sides far apart. Pelosi and Mnuchin have since
spoken by phone.
With formal COVID-19 relief talks stalled for weeks, House
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal on Thursday said
Democratic lawmakers were starting to draft a bill totaling at
least $2.2 trillion.
Pelosi on Sunday said it was "definitely a possibility" that
she would offer legislation in the coming days if the impasse
with the Trump administration continued but said she would
rather have a deal with the White House than a "rhetorical
argument."
Any legislation the Democratic-led House might approve would
be unlikely to advance in the Senate, which is controlled by
Republicans.
Pelosi and Schumer had originally sought a $3.4 trillion
relief package but have scaled back their demands. Meadows has
previously said that Trump would be willing to sign a $1.3
trillion bill.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Tim Ahmann)