Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Top EU Court rules against Spain for air pollution in Madrid and Barcelona

12/22/2022 | 07:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pollution and clouds are seen over the sky of Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain allowed nitrogen dioxide (NO2) air pollution levels to systematically exceed EU limits in Madrid and Barcelona between 2010 and 2018, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday, potentially paving the way for Brussels to seek penalties.

The EU's executive Commision had asked the bloc's top court in 2019 to take action against Spain over its poor air quality in its two biggest cities, arguing it was failing to protect citizens against pollution.

The Commission has not said what penalties it might seek to impose, if any, but under the EU's infringement procedure these can include either a daily payment or a lump sum.

The court found that harmful rates of NO2 in the air had exceeded the limits in areas with a combined population of 7.3 million people, including the two big cities and an industrial area near Barcelona: Valles-Baix Llobregat.

"Spain has failed to ensure that the air quality plans provide for appropriate measures to ensure that the period during which the limit values for NO2 are exceeded is as short as possible, by failing to adopt, since 11 June 2010, appropriate measures to ensure compliance with those limit values," the ruling said.

It said it would now be up to the Commission to take any potential action.

Janet Sanz, the head of Barcelona's environment department, said the city was focused on improving public transport, the use of bicycles and other measures to fight pollution, and central and regional administrations should do their part.

"We've been on track for three years, but we will not stop here," she told reporters.

In Madrid, where a low-emission scheme in a restricted central area has been at the heart of political warfare for years, the conservative mayor accuses his left-wing predecessor's administration of failing to address air pollution. The opposition blames the mayor for rolling-back some anti-pollution measures.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:01aZambia says debt restructuring proposals 'yet to be discussed' with bilateral creditors
RE
07:59a'Fat One' lottery spreads Christmas cash and joy across Spain
RE
07:55aOctopus Energy to expand renewables development in Spain and enter Portugal
RE
07:54aWheat up again on U.S. weather concerns, corn also firm
RE
07:53aTop EU Court rules against Spain for air pollution in Madrid and Barcelona
RE
07:51aGlobal stock rally fades as recession worries linger
RE
07:43aGerman regulator: gas consumption up, savings target missed
RE
07:40aCarMax pauses share buyback after quarterly profit plunges 86%
RE
07:38aGaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas
RE
07:36aBenchmark yield at 1-mth high as RBI worry over inflation hurts sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
3Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
4Exclusive-TikTok steps up efforts to clinch U.S. security deal
5Chinese bluechips, HK shares rise as China vows to deepen reforms

HOT NEWS