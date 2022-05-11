Top EU official backs multi-trillion plan to rebuild Ukraine

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - A top European official has
backed a multi-trillion-euro 'Marshall'-style plan to rebuild
Ukraine, pledging the firepower of the EU's lending arm for what
he said must be a global rescue effort.
Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank,
said Europe must not be left alone to foot the vast bill that he
predicted could run into the trillions.
Under the post-World War Two U.S. scheme known as the
Marshall Plan, the United States granted Europe the present-day
equivalent of some $200 billion over four years in economic and
technical assistance.
Addressing the need for a similar programme for Ukraine,
Hoyer told Reuters that the cost of rebuilding the country had
been discussed at recent meetings at United Nations, the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
"What will it cost to rebuild, reconstruct Ukraine? Figures
were flying around the room ... but one thing is quite clear to
me: We are not talking about millions but trillions" said Hoyer,
a former German foreign office minister under Chancellor Helmut
Kohl following the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Hoyer's remarks underscore how the European Union is
preparing to tackle the ever-growing economic impact of the war,
using the clout of the pan-national European Investment Bank,
which typically funds infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.
"It's a challenge for the entire free world to make sure
that this (support) will be provided," said Hoyer, one of the
highest-ranking officials from Germany in the European Union.
"The political leaders must make up their mind as soon as
possible," Hoyer said. "But I think we need a structure that is
really targeting a global audience and not just the taxpayers in
the European Union."
The debate is unfolding against the backdrop of war in
Ukraine and an increasingly tense stand-off between Moscow and
Brussels, which has backed tough sanctions to isolate Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces at a
parade this week they were fighting for their country but
offered no clues as to how long their assault on Ukraine, which
the Kremlin calls a "special military operation", would last.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy
Marchenko said the country's economy is expected to shrink by
almost half this year.
Its central bank estimates a third of Ukrainian firms have
stopped producing entirely for the time being, while the United
Nations estimates that nearly 6 million people - around 13% of
the population - have already fled.
Researchers from Economic Policy Research, a network of
economists, estimate that the cost of rehabilitating Ukraine is
already 500 billion-600 billion euros ($528 billion-$633
billion) - more than three times its annual economic output
before the war.
Hoyer's forecast suggests this could yet rise sharply.
GUARANTEES
Hoyer said that a critical part of the plan will be for the
West's large state-sponsored banks to provide "guarantees" that
would underwrite Ukraine's government once the war ends.
Doing that should help Kyiv regain access to global
borrowing markets, much as Iraq did after the second Gulf War
that overthrew Saddam Hussein, and speed up its reconstruction.
"If we want to entice the investor community to give us
their money ... then we need to give them reassurances," Hoyer
said, referring to guarantees against heavy losses for
investors.
"I'm convinced that the capital markets will be open to
this."
