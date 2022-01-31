Top Government Technologist Joins OODA Advisory Board

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OODA LLC is honored to announce that Dawn Meyerriecks has joined the OODA Advisory Board where she will provide expert insight into emerging technology and global risk issues.

Meyerriecks joins OODA after recently retiring from the CIA as the Deputy Director for Science and Technology, a position she had held since October 2015. Previously, she had been an Associate Deputy Director for CIA S&T, but has also held a variety of U.S. government positions including Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities and a ten year tenure as the CTO of the Defense Information Systems Agency.

In addition to her government roles, Dawn has extensive private sector experience to include executive or advisory roles with AOL, Unisys, SunFed, and the National Academy of Science. She has also received numerous awards and accolades to include GCN Department of Defense person of the year, InfoWorld CTO of the year, Fortune top 100 intellectual leaders of the world, and the Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

"Dawn is one of the top technologists in the world and we look forward to drawing on her unique experience and expertise as we help our clients navigate the global challenges and opportunities associated with modern exponential technology disruption," noted OODA CTO Bob Gourley.

Ms. Meyerriecks looks forward to working with the OODA team and their global network of experts. "There is no company better positioned to advise global leaders on current and emerging technologies than OODA. I've collaborated with the OODA team for over a decade and I am excited to continue breaking ground on these important issues."

About OODA LLC

OODA helps clients identify, manage, and respond to global risks and uncertainties while exploring emerging opportunities and developing robust and adaptive strategies for the future. They are a global strategic advisory firm with deep DNA in global security, technology, and intelligence issues.

OODA services include technology and cybersecurity consulting, M&A advisory and due diligence, and the firm also operates a global research team and expert network at OODAloop.com. For more information on OODA, please visit www.ooda.com.

