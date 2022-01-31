Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Government Technologist Joins OODA Advisory Board

01/31/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OODA LLC is honored to announce that Dawn Meyerriecks has joined the OODA Advisory Board where she will provide expert insight into emerging technology and global risk issues.

Meyerriecks joins OODA after recently retiring from the CIA as the Deputy Director for Science and Technology, a position she had held since October 2015. Previously, she had been an Associate Deputy Director for CIA S&T, but has also held a variety of U.S. government positions including Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities and a ten year tenure as the CTO of the Defense Information Systems Agency.

In addition to her government roles, Dawn has extensive private sector experience to include executive or advisory roles with AOL, Unisys, SunFed, and the National Academy of Science. She has also received numerous awards and accolades to include GCN Department of Defense person of the year, InfoWorld CTO of the year, Fortune top 100 intellectual leaders of the world, and the Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

"Dawn is one of the top technologists in the world and we look forward to drawing on her unique experience and expertise as we help our clients navigate the global challenges and opportunities associated with modern exponential technology disruption," noted OODA CTO Bob Gourley.

Ms. Meyerriecks looks forward to working with the OODA team and their global network of experts.  "There is no company better positioned to advise global leaders on current and emerging technologies than OODA. I've collaborated with the OODA team for over a decade and I am excited to continue breaking ground on these important issues."

About OODA LLC

OODA helps clients identify, manage, and respond to global risks and uncertainties while exploring emerging opportunities and developing robust and adaptive strategies for the future. They are a global strategic advisory firm with deep DNA in global security, technology, and intelligence issues.

OODA services include technology and cybersecurity consulting, M&A advisory and due diligence, and the firm also operates a global research team and expert network at OODAloop.com. For more information on OODA, please visit www.ooda.com.

Media Contact:
Bob Gourley
888-OODA-911
328685@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-government-technologist-joins-ooda-advisory-board-301470966.html

SOURCE OODA LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aNUTRIBAND INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aHigh Arctic Commences Rig Operations in PNG
GL
08:46aClean Seed Develops the Mini-MAX to Introduce its SMART Seeder Technology to Developing Countries
AQ
08:46aMOX Announces New Executive Leadership and Expands National Network Connectivity
BU
08:46aSixth Street Announces $25 Billion Reinsurance Transaction between an Affiliate of Talcott Resolution and Principal Financial Group
BU
08:46aAmerican Robotics CEO Appointed To Commercial Drone Alliance Board
BU
08:44aOPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:43aAMETEK INC/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aNANO DIMENSION'S APPROXIMATED REVENUES : 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021: $7M and $10M; 255% Increase Over Q4/2020 and 420% Increase Over Q3/2021; 194% Increase Over Full Year 2020;
GL
08:41aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"