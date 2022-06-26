Log in
'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

06/26/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 26 (Variety.com) - Paramount's all-American blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend.

With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 action flick "Top Gun" was already the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at $521 million. Along with $484.7 million at the international box office, "Maverick" has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.


