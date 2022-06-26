'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

LOS ANGELES, June 26 (Variety.com) - Paramount's
all-American blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying
high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the
weekend.
With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's
Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the
global box office.
Prior to this weekend, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986
action flick "Top Gun" was already the highest-grossing movie of
the year at the domestic box office, with revenues currently at
$521 million. Along with $484.7 million at the international box
office, "Maverick" has grossed $1.006 billion worldwide.