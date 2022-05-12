Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel

05/12/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pictures of the Year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, and other lawmakers on Thursday received subpoenas from the House committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, an escalation of the panel's efforts to secure their testimony.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee had previously sent letters to Republican lawmakers, asking for their voluntary cooperation with the panel's investigation.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
