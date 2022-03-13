Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top IMF official to visit Sri Lanka this week to brief about economy's state

03/13/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP26 in Glasgow

COLOMBO (Reuters) - A senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official will be visiting Sri Lanka on Monday and Tuesday to brief President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the fund's assessment of the crisis-hit economy, Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki told Reuters.

"While the IMF has not received a request for financial support from Sri Lanka, the staff stands ready to discuss options if requested," Nozaki said.

The visit comes ahead of plans by Sri Lanka to hold formal talks with the IMF next month on how to help the country.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in years. With foreign exchange reserves standing at a paltry $2.31 billion, the country is struggling to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicines.

In a periodic review release earlier this month, the IMF called on the government to implement a "credible and coherent" strategy to repay debt and restore macroeconomic stability.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Uditha Jayasinghe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aRussia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official
RE
11:04aRussia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
RE
10:58aBahamas orders halt to financial operations with sanctioned Russian entities
RE
10:48aChina faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan
RE
10:48aChina faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan
RE
10:38aBallistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility
RE
10:31aAmerican journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says
RE
10:30aUkraine's Mariupol says city's last reserves of food and water are running out
RE
10:27aAmerican journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says
RE
10:19aTop IMF official to visit Sri Lanka this week to brief about economy's state
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on..
2Russia strikes military base near Polish border as it steps up its offe..
3JD.com Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd ..
4U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..
5Ukraine war becomes a cudgel in Republican Party's internal conflict

HOT NEWS