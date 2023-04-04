Top Mexico cartel member extradited to US to face drug charges - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top member of Mexico's powerful Sinaloa drug cartel has been extradited to the United States and appeared in court in Washington, D.C., to face international drug trafficking and firearms charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avila, also known as Cholo Ivan, is accused of being an assassin for the cartel, the department said in a statement. He was extradited on April 1 and appeared in court on April 3, it added. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub)