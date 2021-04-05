Top Rank : Boxing Appoints Brian Kelly to Newly Created Role of Chief Revenue Officer

Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotions, has announced Brian Kelly will join the company in the newly created role Chief Revenue Officer.

Kelly will be responsible for cultivating strategic corporate partnerships in a changing media landscape, where live sports and fan engagement are increasingly crucial assets for sponsors and advertisers.

Top Rank promotes nearly 100 of the world’s top boxers, including heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and welterweight world champion Terence Crawford. Top Rank’s slate of world championship events is broadcast on the ESPN family of networks in the United States and more than 150 countries worldwide.

Kelly said, “Top Rank has long been boxing’s most innovative and forward-thinking promotional firm, and I am truly excited for the opportunity to help expand their corporate footprint. Top Rank on ESPN has ushered boxing back into the mainstream consciousness, and with a calculated go-to-market strategy, Top Rank will be well-positioned for future growth.”

“Brian is a seasoned brand expert who will play a vital role in the company’s sponsorships, advertising and revenue streams,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “His addition is indicative of Top Rank’s new direction, which will integrate the boxing and content worlds with calculated brand collaborations.”

Added Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, “Brian’s breadth of experience and long-standing nationwide client relationships speak volumes. We are thrilled he is joining the Top Rank team.”

As a start-up company, Bleacher Report recruited Kelly in 2010 to implement a monetization and marketing strategy before the publisher was acquired by Turner Broadcasting in August 2012. In 2017, he returned to Bleacher Report as Head of Sales, aligning the company with global brands including Adidas, Gatorade and AT&T. Kelly most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer for G/O Media, where he oversaw sales, marketing, and events for the company’s portfolio of brands, including Deadspin and The Onion.

About Top Rank

Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry’s leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Erik Morales, Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury.

Known for creating strategic collaborations between athletes, sponsors, and television networks, Top Rank has been an architect of boxing’s global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world, including Madison Square Garden, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Wembley Arena, Yankee Stadium, Radio City Music Hall, and AT&T Stadium. Top Rank has also been the leader within the boxing industry in creating unforgettable in-arena experiences for fans and embracing 21st century technological advancements to distribute world-class fights and shoulder programming across a variety of platforms.

