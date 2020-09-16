Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top Scottish law officer hands resignation to PM Johnson - BBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:17am EDT

Scotland's top law adviser to the British government, Richard Keen, has offered his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"@BBCScotlandNews understands Lord Keen, the advocate general, has found it increasingly difficult to reconcile govt plans to change EU exit deal with the law," BBC reporter Glenn Campbell said on Twitter.

The British government unveiled draft legislation last week which it acknowledges would violate its international legal obligations and undercut parts of the divorce deal it signed before Britain formally left the European Union in January.

Brussels wants Johnson to scrap what is known as the Internal Market bill, saying it could sink talks on future trade arrangements before Britain leaves the EU's single market, which it has remained part of during a status quo transition period that expires at the end of this year.

Johnson has refused.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aOil jumps above $41 as storm hits U.S. output, inventories drop
RE
08:25aVARIAN MEDICAL : Expects to Benefit from the Extension of Medical Linear Accelerators Tariff Exclusion in China
PU
08:24aECB READY TO ACT IF INFLATION FAILS TO RISE : Schnabel
RE
08:17aTop Scottish law officer hands resignation to PM Johnson - BBC
RE
08:11aTSX futures gain on oil boost; Fed decision in focus
RE
08:05aManulife to begin offering COVID-19 related travel insurance product
RE
08:01aShares rally, dollar falls ahead of Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5ENI SPA : ENI : Approves 2020 Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group