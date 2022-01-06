Log in
Top Shelf Grind Store Team Is Happy to Introduce Its New Product, Waist Loss Coffee

01/06/2022 | 04:45am EST
Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - The Top Shelf Grind team aims to add function to coffee and with this one they want to create positive diet & nutrition habits without compromising the enjoyment of your morning cup.

As the team understands how important Coffee is for everyone, this is where the Top Shelf Grind team aims, to create positive diet & nutrition habits without compromising any of the normal benefits with having coffee.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/109241_2c457fbfa404bb0f_002.jpg


Figure 1: Top Shelf Grind Store team is happy to introduce its new product, Waist Loss Coffee.

After the release of their best-selling Mushroom Coffee on Amazon, Top Shelf Grind is back at it this New Year with a new functional coffee.

Waist Loss Coffee is a combination of their signature ultra-premium dark roast and the clinically proven Surpresa Saffron.

Further Info On: Amazon

About Top Shelf Grind Store

Top Shelf Grind Store is a place popular for different variety of Coffee, which is can be used for the basic and healthier routine.

Media Contact:
Company: Top Shelf Grind Coffee Roasters
E-mail: info@topshelfgrind.com
Website: https://www.amazon.com/Waist-Loss-Coffee-Roast-Ground/dp/B09JV1P3TF?th=1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109241


© Newsfilecorp 2022
