Top St Modwen shareholder Aviva Investors backs Blackstone offer

The 560 pence a share offer was increased from a previous offer of 542 pence, for a premium of around 25% to the closing price the day before the first offer was made in May.

"As major shareholders in St. Modwen, we are supportive of the board and we intend to vote in favour of the revised offer from Blackstone," Aviva said in a statement.

Aviva Investors holds a 7.27% stake in St Modwen, making it the largest investor according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.7160 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)