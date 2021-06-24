Log in
Top St Modwen shareholder Aviva Investors backs Blackstone offer

06/24/2021 | 04:14am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Top St Modwen Properties shareholder Aviva Investors said on Thursday it planned to back a revised 1.25 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) bid for the company from private equity firm Blackstone.

The 560 pence a share offer was increased from a previous offer of 542 pence, for a premium of around 25% to the closing price the day before the first offer was made in May.

"As major shareholders in St. Modwen, we are supportive of the board and we intend to vote in favour of the revised offer from Blackstone," Aviva said in a statement.

Aviva Investors holds a 7.27% stake in St Modwen, making it the largest investor according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.7160 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)


© Reuters 2021
