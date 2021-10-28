Top Ten 2021 Streaming Halloween Costume Tips for Grown-Ups

Here are the best costume choices for grown-up entertainment fans celebrating Halloween. This year the top dress-up picks pay tribute to the year’s proliferation of entertainment choices from streaming shows across every screen that served as a welcome diversion from pandemic life. ClixTV®, a pop cultural barometer, has compiled the costume leaders for your Halloween events.

Squid Game : Masked guard or sweat suited gamer. (Netflix) Ted Lasso : Mustachioed Wichita football coach Ted Lasso hired to manage an English soccer team. Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+) Cruella : The rebellious early days of the notorious, fashionable villain played by Emma Stone. (Disney+) Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley : Social media’s bad boy boxing champ Paul or his competitor UFC Champ Tyron Woodley (CBS Sports, Showtime PPV or ClixTV for fighters’ interviews) Cinderella : Starring Camilla Cabello in the contemporary musical remake. (Amazon Prime Video) Halloween Kills : Masked monster Michael Myers played by James Jude. Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards also star. (Theaters and Peacock) Many Saints of Newark : Cop a New Jersey Mobster attitude as young Tony Soprano played by Michael Gandolfini. He’s the son of the late James Gandolfini who starred in the award-winning original The Sopranos. (Theaters and HBO Max) Black Widow : Slip into the Avengers’ role of fictitious Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson (Disney+) The Crown : Real life royals. (Queen Elizabeth through the years played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman) (Netflix) Hamilton : Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop, jazz and R&B musical from the hit Broadway show of America’s founding fathers. (Disney+)

“Halloween parties this year across America will be a feast of fun, frivolity and entertaining choices. A welcome break from the sobriety of the daily headlines,” observed Los Angeles psychologist, Dr. Karen Dean Fritts, PhD, LMFT. She weighs in on the importance of popular culture in society: “As we observe entertainment choices, both the types and styles of storytelling, it is an important way to take society’s ‘Emotional Temperature.’ It is a needed desire to escape while connecting deeply by having a collective entertainment experience.”

“Our team had a Halloween ball worthy of Cruella and Cinderella putting together our new list of costume suggestions for streaming entertainment fans searching for a new look this year on the killer characters of the top films and episodic series on Roku, Apple TV, LG and Samsung Smart TV’s, Amazon Fire and other streaming services,” said Stacy Jolna, ClixTV Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, who is dressing for Halloween as James Bond. “ClixTV features behind-the-scenes and “sneak peeks” of leading video streamers as well as emerging entertainment talent in unique comedy, global adventure, cool cooking, “Celebrity Sweat” fit tips, eSports tricks and much more.”

Adds Dr. Karen Dean Fritts, “The decades may change, technology may deliver a large buffet of entertainment, but human nature and the desire for storytelling that delivers momentary escapism remains a constant. Entertainment through storytelling, music and art is a vital human need. It enables people to shift focus, restore, refuel, and regulates our system. Allowing ourselves to ‘take a delicious deep breath and fully enjoy’ the buffet is a healthy form of self-care. We can more readily return to the daily realities of LIFE more refreshed and revitalized.”

