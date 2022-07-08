Top U.S. LNG producer Cheniere asks Biden admin to drop pollution rule

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc
has asked the Biden administration to exempt it from limits on
emissions of cancer-causing pollutants, arguing they would force
the top U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas to shut for an
extended period and endanger the country's efforts to ramp up
supplies to Europe, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The request imposes an uncomfortable dilemma on President
Joe Biden’s administration as it tries to balance efforts to
slash pollution from the fossil fuel industry against promises
to help European allies cut energy ties with Moscow over its
invasion of Ukraine.
Denying Cheniere could shut off the bulk of America’s LNG
exports for months or years, while granting its request would
mean ongoing emissions of toxic pollutants into poor and
minority neighborhoods Biden has vowed to protect.
Texas regulators have already given Cheniere's massive LNG
plant on the outskirts of the Gulf Coast city of Corpus Christi
a pass for overshooting emissions limits on other pollutants,
according to previous Reuters reporting.
The request also reflects a huge financial vulnerability for
Cheniere and its shareholders at a time it has been enjoying
increased sales and a rising stock price.
At issue is a rule under the U.S. Clean Air Act called the
National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Pollutants (NESHAP),
which imposes curbs on emissions of known carcinogens like
formaldehyde and benzene from stationary combustion turbines.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced in
February that starting in August, the rule will apply to two
types of gas-fired turbines that had been left out of the
regulation for nearly two decades.
Gas-powered turbines emit formaldehyde and other dangerous
pollutants through a chemical transformation that occurs when
methane is superheated.
Around 250 U.S. gas turbines will be subject to the rule,
according to an EPA list that showed Cheniere is the only LNG
company that uses these type of turbines and whose facilities
will be impacted.
The Houston-based company, which accounts for around 50% of
U.S. shipments of the supercooled fuel, told the EPA in a series
of emails this spring that its two LNG facilities in Louisiana
and Texas use a unique turbine design that cannot be easily
equipped with pollution controls.
“The design of Cheniere’s LNG terminals is complex, and the
subject turbines are located on elevated pedestals with limited
space for installing control equipment,” Cheniere’s law firm
Bracewell said in a letter emailed to EPA Administrator Michael
Regan on March 8.
“Potentially imposing significant costs and operational
disruption on the U.S. LNG industry at the same time the
administration is focused on Europe’s strategic need to break
its reliance on Russian gas is counterproductive,” it said.
A separate Cheniere email dated March 9, sent to other EPA
officials, said design and engineering work to evaluate the
feasibility of retrofitting all 62 turbines at its facilities
would likely take “several years”, making it impossible to meet
the federal pollution standard on time.
The company asked the EPA to reverse its decision to subject
gas-fired turbines to the NESHAP rule, or exempt the specific
design used by Cheniere, according to the documents. Company
representatives later met with senior EPA staff, including
Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Joseph Goffman and
Deputy EPA Administrator Janet McCabe, to discuss the issue,
according to the documents.
The EPA confirmed that Cheniere, through its law firm
Bracewell, had made the request for relief from the regulation
and that agency staff and officials met with the company in
March and April to discuss it.
"At this time we have not made a decision to lift the stay
or issue an exemption," the EPA said in a statement.
Cheniere's request could carry some weight in the Biden
administration as one of a handful of companies that advises a
White House and EU-backed task force developing a plan to wean
EU countries off Russian gas.
TWO-DECADE REPRIEVE
The EPA first imposed the standard for stationary combustion
turbines under NESHAP in 2004, but issued a “stay” temporarily
excusing two types of gas-fired turbines commonly used by the
energy industry after business groups petitioned to keep them
out of the regulation - arguing that the pollution they create
is "negligible."
The EPA kept that stay in place for 18 years, but never
formally delisted the turbines because of a 2007 decision by the
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals saying it had no authority to do
so.
In February 2020, after environmental groups threatened to
sue the agency for inaction, Biden’s EPA announced it would
finally lift the stay and require operators to meet the
standard.
Under the rule, these turbines will have to comply with an
emissions limit of 91 parts per billion for formaldehyde within
180 days. That level that for formaldehyde is meant to ensure
lower levels of emissions for other dangerous chemicals too,
according to the EPA.
Frank Maisano of Bracewell told Reuters that Cheniere is
awaiting a formal response from the EPA on the company’s request
for relief from the rule.
Neither Maisano nor Cheniere would comment to Reuters on why
the company used a turbine design at its facilities that could
not easily accommodate equipment that might be needed if the
regulatory stay on gas turbines were lifted.
In its correspondence with the EPA, Cheniere said its
facilities were built in accordance with regulations in effect
at the time. The Sabine Pass facility, which produces about 30
million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, started operating in
2016, while the 15-MTPA Corpus Christi plant entered into
service in June 2018.
Cheniere approved last month a major expansion at its Corpus
Christi facility that would add seven liquefaction trains to
produce around 10.5 MTPA of LNG. A Cheniere
spokesperson told Reuters the company will use electric turbines
for the new trains, instead of gas-fired turbines.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by
Nichola Groom
Editing by Marguerita Choy)