Top U.S. Senate Democrat directs lawmakers to craft bill to counter China

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he has directed lawmakers to craft
a package of measures to counter China's rise, capitalizing on
bipartisan hardline sentiment on Beijing in Congress to
strengthen the U.S. tech sector and counter unfair practices.
Schumer said at a weekly press conference that he has
directed committees to craft a bipartisan bill based on
legislation he proposed last year seeking funding of $100
billion to spur research in key tech areas, from artificial
intelligence to quantum computing and semiconductors.
This year's package would target investment in U.S.
manufacturing, science and technology, supply chains and
semiconductors, Schumer said, adding he intends to have a bill
on the Senate floor by "this spring".
"Today on our caucus call I directed the chairs and members
of our relevant committees to start drafting a legislative
package to out-compete China and create new American jobs,"
Schumer said at the press conference.
As part of the package, senators are also looking at
providing emergency funding to implement bipartisan
semiconductor programs included in last year's National Defense
Authorization Act, which sets overall U.S. military spending and
the Pentagon policies backed up by that spending.
"I want this bill to address America's short-term and
long-term plan to protect our semiconductor supply chain and
keep us No. 1 in AI (artificial intelligence), 5G (next
generation communications network), quantum computing,
biomedical research, storage, all of these things are part of
the bill," Schumer said.
The legislative drive comes as Republican China hawks have
stepped up pressure on Democratic President Joe Biden to stick
to his Republican predecessor Donald Trump's hardline policies
on Beijing.
The Biden administration has said it is conducting a review
of China programs and promised a tough but more multilateral
approach to Beijing.
The announcement also comes as some U.S. automakers have
slowed production due to a shortage of semiconductor chips,
scarce in part due to a pandemic-era boom in consumer appetite
for more cell phones and computers.
Under the prior legislation that the bill would be modeled
on, the $100 billion in funding would be funneled over 5 years
through a new technology directorate to be installed at the
National Science Foundation. Under that proposal, an additional
$10 billion would be set aside for technology hubs.
