Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top U.S. Senate Republican: Passing COVID aid requires border amendment

04/05/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate Republicans attend weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Democrats will need to agree to a vote on an amendment to preserve Trump-era, pandemic-related immigration restrictions in exchange for Republican support for a $10 billion COVID-19 spending package.

"There will have to be an amendment on Title 42 in order to move the bill," McConnell said at a news conference.

"There are several other amendments that we're going to want to offer. And so there we'll need to enter into some kind of agreement to process these amendments in order to go forward with the bill," he said.

U.S. health officials are expected to end what is known as Title 42, a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico.

Republicans argue that doing away with the restrictions, set in place in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump, will encourage more migrants to enter the United States illegally at a time when border crossings are already breaking records.

An amendment vote on Title 42 could complicate Democratic plans for a $10 billion COVID-19 relief bill unveiled on Monday. The sum for COVID-19, which dropped international aid from the package, is less than half of the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden had sought.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pWhite House launches national plan to address long COVID
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.60% to Settle at $6.0320 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pTOP U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN : Passing COVID aid requires border amendment
RE
02:54pBiden to extend student loan repayment pause to Aug 31 -official
RE
02:51pAmerican nun, 83, kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso
RE
02:50pU.S. charges fraud over bogus $13.8 billion Textron takeover bid
RE
02:46pSri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens
RE
02:41pMexico's President asks U.S. to coordinate on tamping down food inflation
RE
02:41pU.s. agriculture secretary vilsack, speaking in mexico city, sa…
RE
02:39pU.S. imposes sanctions on Russian darknet market and crypto exchange
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS