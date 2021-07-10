Top U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will conclude finance talks

(Corrects headline of June 30 story to remove reference to row,
changes lead to make reference to negotiations)
SAN SALVADOR, June 30 (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat said
on Wednesday that she hoped El Salvador will complete
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a
financing agreement after the country's dramatic move to make
bitcoin a legal tender.
El Salvador's Congress has already approved President Nayib
Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making the
country the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender
on Sept. 7.
The IMF said last week that discussions between its staff
and El Salvador were ongoing, reiterating that it remained
concerned over the decision.
Victoria Nuland, U.S. undersecretary for political affairs,
had met on Wednesday with Bukele as part of her tour to the
region.
El Salvador's law means that bitcoin will be on an equal
footing with the dollar, which became its official currency 20
years ago.
The Central American country is in talks with the IMF for a
nearly $1 billion financing agreement.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador
Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Kim Coghill)