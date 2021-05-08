Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts network after cyber attack

05/08/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hooded an holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network, which supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the eastern and southern United States, after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software.

The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines, and transports 45% of East Coast fuel supply.

Colonial shut down systems to contain the threat after learning of the attack on Friday, it said in a statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, the company said.

The malicious software used in the attack was ransomware, two cybersecurity industry sources familiar with the matter said. Ransomware is a type of malware that is designed to lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access. The malware has grown in popularity over the last five years.

Colonial has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation and contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.

Cybersecurity company FireEye has been brought in to respond to the attack, the cybersecurity industry sources said. FireEye declined to comment when asked if it was working on the incident.

Colonial did not give further details or say for how long its pipelines would be shut.

"Cybersecurity vulnerabilities have become a systemic issue," said Algirde Pipikaite, cyber strategy lead at the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity.

"Unless cybersecurity measures are embedded in a technology's development phase, we are likely to see more frequent attacks on industrial systems like oil and gas pipelines or water treatment plants," Pipikaite added.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Colonial had shut its main gasoline and distillate lines.

During the trading session on Friday, Gulf Coast cash prices for gasoline and diesel edged lower.

Both gasoline and diesel futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose more than crude prices during the day. Gasoline futures gained 0.6% to settle at $2.1269 a gallon, while diesel futures rose 1.1% to settle at $2.0106 a gallon.

"The fact that this attack compromised systems that control pipeline infrastructure indicates that either the attack was extremely sophisticated or the systems were not well secured," said Mike Chapple, a professor at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and a former computer scientist with the U.S. National Security Agency.

Longer-term price effects will depend on the amount of time that the lines are shut. If barrels are not able to make it onto the lines, Gulf Coast prices could weaken further, while benchmark prices in New York Harbor could rise, one market participant said. Rising benchmark prices are typically followed by price hikes at the pump.

Colonial shut down its gasoline and distillate lines during Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast in 2017. That contributed to tight supplies and gasoline price rises in the United States after the hurricane forced many Gulf refineries to shut down.

East Coast gasoline cash prices rose to the highest since 2012 during Hurricane Harvey and have not gone higher since, while diesel prices rose to a more than two-year high, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Christopher BingEditing by Simon Webb and Alistair Bell)

By Stephanie Kelly and Christopher Bing


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pTop U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts network after cyber attack
RE
12:04pINSTANT VIEW-Cyberattack on pipeline spotlights holes in U.S. energy security
RE
11:26aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : India-EU Leader's Meeting
PU
10:32aCyber attack on top U.S. pipeline operator was ransomware -sources
RE
10:32aCyber attack on colonial pipeline that shut entire network was ransomware -sources
RE
09:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA  : Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)
PU
07:52aSINN FÉIN  : Schools planning to resume academic selection tests should think again - Sheehan
PU
07:46aChina to restrict mobile app news notifications in internet clampdown
RE
07:26aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Xi Jinping Speaks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on the Phone
PU
07:06aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Wang Yi Speaks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on the Phone
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
3With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5MORGAN STANLEY : CANNABIS GOES CORPORATE: Lobbyists, Unions Seek to Shape Marijuana Industry

HOT NEWS