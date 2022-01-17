Log in
Top U.S. general Milley tests positive for COVID-19: spokesman

01/17/2022 | 12:15pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing very minor symptoms while isolating and working remotely, a spokesman said on Monday.

Milley's most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Jan. 12 at the funeral of retired General Raymond Odierno, the spokesman said.

Milley had tested negative several days prior to and each day following contact with Biden, until yesterday, the spokesman added. Milley is vaccinated and has received his booster, the spokesman added.

All other Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, the spokesman said. The other chief who tested positive, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps General David Berger, will continue performing his duties unaffected, a Marine Corps spokesperson said.

The U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He tested negative https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-defense-secretary-tests-negative-week-after-contracting-covid-19-2022-01-10 on Jan. 9 and exited isolation to return to work at the Pentagon.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Rami AyyubEditing by Chizu Nomiyama, Editing by Franklin Paul)


