Top U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says

* Russia attacks Mariupol defenders, Ukrainian official says
* Missiles hit Odesa facility, Ukraine says
* Zelenskiy announces visit by U.S. officials, U.S. does not
KYIV, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were to visit Kyiv on
Sunday to discuss Ukraine's request for more powerful weapons
after months of combat with invading Russian forces.
The visit, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy on Saturday, would be the highest-level visit by U.S.
officials to the country since the start of the war on Feb. 24.
The White House has not confirmed any travel plans for
Blinken and Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined
comment.
As the war enters its third month, there is no end in sight
to the fighting that has shocked the world, killed thousands,
uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.
"Tomorrow we will discuss this exact list of weapons that
are essential for us and the pace of deliveries," Zelenskiy told
a dramatic Saturday evening news conference in an underground
metro station.
"We would like to have... powerful heavy weapons. As soon as
we have (more weapons), as soon as there are enough of them,
believe me, we will immediately retake this or that territory,
which is temporarily occupied."
Zelenskiy's comments came as Russia resumed its assault on
defenders making a last stand in a giant steel works in
Mariupol, days after Moscow declared victory in the key southern
port city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.
The attack on Mariupol, the biggest battle of the conflict,
has raged for weeks. Capturing the city is seen as vital to
Russia's attempts to link the eastern Donbas region with Crimea,
the Black Sea peninsula Moscow seized in 2014.
Moscow-backed separatists have for years held territory in
the Donbas region, which contains the areas of Donetsk,
including Mariupol, and Luhansk.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai noted that fighting was
continuing on the Orthodox Easter holiday.
"Usually we would come to our churches with Easter baskets.
But now this is impossible," Gaidai posted on his Telegram
channel. "Seven churches in Luhansk region have been mutilated
by Russian artillery."
Reuters could not independently verify the report of the
destroyed churches.
Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians have been
killed in Mariupol and says 100,000 civilians are still there.
The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at
least in the thousands.
A new attempt to evacuate civilians failed on Saturday, an
aide to Mariupol's mayor said.
Oleksiy Arestovych, a political adviser to Zelenskiy, said
Ukrainian troops in the steel complex were holding out and
attempting counterattacks. More than 1,000 civilians are also in
the plant, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russian forces were
continuing their offensive in the east of the country to
establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk, adding they
were attacking both military and civilian infrastructure.
It said Russian forces were also partially blockading the
northeastern city of Kharkiv, and had moved Iskander-M missile
launchers some 60 km (40 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The
Iskander-M system fires short-range ballistic missiles that can
hit targets up to 500 km away.
In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian forces said they repulsed
12 attacks on Saturday, destroying four tanks, fifteen units of
armored equipment and five artillery systems, among others.
Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.
Despite some territorial gains by Russia, Ukrainian
resistance has been strong, especially in Donbas, British
military intelligence said on Sunday.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute,
re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely
hindering Russian combat effectiveness," it said in a regular
bulletin.
'MISSILE TERROR'
Zelenskiy said Russia had already fired most of its missile
arsenal at Ukraine.
"Of course, they still have missiles left. Of course, they
can still continue the missile terror against our people," he
said.
"But what they have already done is a powerful enough
argument for the world to finally recognize Russia as a state
sponsor of terrorism and the Russian army as a terrorist
organization."
Russia has denied targeting civilians in its "special
military operation."
The Russian defense ministry said it used high-precision
missiles to destroy a logistics terminal in Odesa containing
weapons supplied by the United States and European nations. The
last big strike on or near Odesa was in early April.
Russian General Rustam Minnekayev said on Friday Moscow
wanted control of the whole of southern Ukraine, comments
Ukraine said indicated Russia had wider goals than its declared
aim of demilitarizing and "denazifying" the country. Kyiv and
the West call the invasion an unjustified war of aggression.
'I WANT TO SEE THE SUN'
The Azov battalion, a militia prominent in the defense of
Mariupol, released a video it said showed women and children
sheltering in the steel complex. Reuters could not independently
verify where or when the video was shot.
One woman holding a young child said food was running out,
while a boy said he was desperate to get out after two months in
the bunker.
"I want to see the sun because in here it's dim, not like
outside. When our houses are rebuilt we can live in peace. Let
Ukraine win because Ukraine is our native home," he said.
Ukraine's General Prosecutor Office said 213 children have
been killed and 389 wounded in Russia's invasion.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Additional
reporting by Maria Starkova, Alessandra Prentice and other
Reuters journalists; Writing Patricia Zengerle and Kim Coghill;
