Top U.S. oil group urges Biden to take fuel export ban off table - letter

10/04/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices at the White House in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The largest U.S. oil trade group said on Tuesday that it has "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The American Petroleum Institute's letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is the latest clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over who's to blame for high energy prices.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.22% 91.61 Delayed Quote.12.85%
WTI 3.74% 86.457 Delayed Quote.10.63%
