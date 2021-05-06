Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top U.S. oil lobby slams Mexico energy policies as undermining USMCA, discriminatory

05/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - The top American oil lobby is urging the U.S. government to raise concerns about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's energy policies, which it said are undermining investor confidence and violate Mexico's trade commitments.

In a letter to senior U.S. officials dated May 5, the American Petroleum Institute (API) criticized recent amendments to the power industry and hydrocarbons laws that favor of Mexican state energy companies at the expense of others.

"The common denominator of both laws is to hinder new private investment in the energy sector as well as destroy the value of already operating private assets in violation of Mexico's commitments" under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), it said.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, has staked his reputation on reviving highly indebted oil company Petroleos Mexicanos and power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad.

The energy nationalist has often said his predecessors "deliberately destroyed" the state energy companies to leave the market in the hands of foreigners.

But recent changes to energy laws likely contravene Mexico's commitments to nondiscriminatory treatment and investment, the institute said in the letter, shared by API. It is signed by API President Michael Sommers.

It is addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

API also asked officials to include "these violations" as a top discussion item in free trade commission meeting between Tai and Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier.

A spokesman for the president's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. lawmakers and private companies, have already complained to the White House that Mexico is undermining the trade deal.

But Lopez Obrador has embraced USMCA as vital to reviving Mexico's economy after the coronavirus pandemic, and has publicly signaled apprehension about flouting the accord. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 68.25 Delayed Quote.34.33%
WTI -0.28% 64.924 Delayed Quote.37.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pWells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts
RE
05:53pCWA District 4 Endorses Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate
PU
05:51pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : CABEI Executive President highlights promotion of environmental conservation initiatives in the region
PU
05:49pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $525,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Business Expansion and Growth Efforts in Hampton, South Carolina
PU
05:49pIDB INTER AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : and French Development Agency Highlight $4 Billion in Joint Projects Since 2018
PU
05:47pTop U.S. oil lobby slams Mexico energy policies as undermining USMCA, discriminatory
RE
05:47pBiden willing to accept 25% corporate tax rate to fund spending programs
RE
05:40pUtilities Up On Defensive Demand Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Up As Rotation Out Of Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS