Top U.S. oil lobby slams Mexico energy policies as undermining USMCA, discriminatory

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - The top American oil lobby is
urging the U.S. government to raise concerns about Mexican
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's energy policies, which
it said are undermining investor confidence and violate Mexico's
trade commitments.
In a letter to senior U.S. officials dated May 5, the
American Petroleum Institute (API) criticized recent amendments
to the power industry and hydrocarbons laws that favor of
Mexican state energy companies at the expense of others.
"The common denominator of both laws is to hinder new
private investment in the energy sector as well as destroy the
value of already operating private assets in violation of
Mexico's commitments" under the new United States-Mexico-Canada
Agreement (USMCA), it said.
Lopez Obrador, who took office in 2018, has staked his
reputation on reviving highly indebted oil company Petroleos
Mexicanos and power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad.
The energy nationalist has often said his predecessors
"deliberately destroyed" the state energy companies to leave the
market in the hands of foreigners.
But recent changes to energy laws likely contravene Mexico's
commitments to nondiscriminatory treatment and investment, the
institute said in the letter, shared by API. It is signed by API
President Michael Sommers.
It is addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken,
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of
Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine
Tai.
API also asked officials to include "these violations" as a
top discussion item in free trade commission meeting between Tai
and Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier.
A spokesman for the president's office did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
U.S. lawmakers and private companies, have already
complained to the White House that Mexico is undermining the
trade deal.
But Lopez Obrador has embraced USMCA as vital to reviving
Mexico's economy after the coronavirus pandemic, and has
publicly signaled apprehension about flouting the accord.
