Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack

05/08/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network after a cyber attack, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Colonial's network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and southern United States. The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines.

Colonial Pipeline says it transports 45% of East Coast fuel supply.

The company learned of the attack on Friday and took systems offline to contain the threat, it said in the statement. That action has temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, it said.

The company has engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to launch an investigation, and Colonial has contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies, it said.

Colonial did not give further details or say for how long its pipelines would be shut.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Colonial had shut its main gasoline and distillate lines.

During the trading session on Friday, Gulf Coast cash prices for gasoline and diesel edged lower.

Both gasoline and diesel futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose more than crude prices during the day. Gasoline futures gained 0.6% to settle at $2.1269 a gallon, while diesel futures rose 1.1% to settle at $2.0106 a gallon.

Longer-term price effects will depend on the amount of time that the lines are shut. If barrels are not able to make it onto the lines, Gulf Coast prices could weaken further, while prices in New York Harbor could rise, one market participant said.

Colonial significantly shut down its gasoline and distillate lines during Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast in 2017.

During that time, spot Gulf Coast gasoline prices rose to a five-year high, while diesel prices rose to around a four-year high.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Simon Webb, Shri Navaratnam and Gareth Jones)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aREMARKS BY STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON THE THEME "MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY : Upholding Multilateralism and the United Nations-centered International System"
PU
06:22aEU sceptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal
RE
05:30aАнгеловска-Бежоска : Признанието од „Централ бенкинг“ е лично задоволство, но и за кол&
PU
04:54aTop U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack
RE
04:27aSonangol said to sell Olombendo; ample supply weighs
RE
04:25aSouth African rand hits 16-month high before Moody's review
RE
04:24aSudan takes step towards debt relief with IMF review
RE
03:15aFRANK ELDERSON :  Interview with Het Financieele Dagblad
PU
02:42aAttack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system targets iraq's ain al-asad air base that hosts u.s. forces , no injuries - u.s. coalition
RE
01:42aCEGOS  : For the 7th time in a row, the Cegos Group is in the Top 20 list of Training Industry in the Training Outsourcing category
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
3With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Inspiring People of All Ages to Move Their Body

HOT NEWS