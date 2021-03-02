Log in
Top U.S. utilities collaborate to build electric vehicle charging stations

03/02/2021 | 01:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin

(Reuters) - Six major utilities unveiled a plan on Tuesday to add electric vehicle fast chargers to connect major highway systems across United States, as they look to cater to the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

The Electric Highway Coalition - made up of American Electric Power, Dominion Energy D.N>, Duke Energy, Entergy Corp, Southern Co and Tennessee Valley Authority - is looking to provide charging stations within their service territories from the Atlantic Coast, through the Midwest and South, and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions.

The initiative comes as President Joe Biden has made boosting electric vehicles a top priority and pledged to build 550,000 new EV charging stations. Automakers including Tesla Inc, BMW and General Motors plan major expansions in EV production.

"The path to cleaner transportation is a robust charging infrastructure along the nation's major highways," said Lang Reynolds, director of Electrification Strategy for Duke Energy.

"Range anxiety is a barrier to more EV adoption. This coalition can erase those obstacles and help deliver the benefits of EV ownership to consumers," Reynolds added.

American Electric Power said it is working with select customers across its service territory to help them understand the benefits of electrifying their own vehicle fleets.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. 0.09% 76.84 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
BMW AG 0.64% 72.56 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -0.15% 69.85 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.56% 87.5401 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
ENTERGY CORPORATION 0.92% 88.6 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 4.80% 55.0617 Delayed Quote.26.18%
SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.58% 58.125 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
TESLA, INC. -2.66% 698.24 Delayed Quote.1.81%
