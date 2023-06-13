WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he will not comment on whether he would support Donald Trump if the former president receives his party's presidential nomination.

"I'm not going to start commenting on the various candidates we have running for president," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, minutes after Trump arrived at a Florida court to face criminal charges over his handling of documents after leaving the White House.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Rami Ayyub)