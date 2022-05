BOSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Four top Wall Street firms and Ford Motor Co will start to disclose the race and gender of individual directors under deals reached with New York City pension officials, the city's comptroller, Brad Lander, said on Thursday.

According to a statement sent by a representative for Lander, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group will provide the disclosures.

