Top fossil fuel lender JPMorgan joins UN climate action finance plan

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said
Friday it was joining the United Nation's Net-Zero Banking
Alliance, a group of global banks that have committed to
dramatically reducing their carbon financing and investment
activities.
As the largest U.S. bank and a major lender to the fossil
fuel industry, JPMorgan has been criticized for not joining the
group, which launched in April, sooner. The announcement comes
ahead of next month's UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP
26, in Glasgow.
A JPMorgan executive said it was time to join rivals Bank of
America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and
others in aligning its climate plan with the UN's Race to Zero
campaign.
"We are joining the Net Zero Banking Alliance because we
support the ambition for greater climate action, the sharing of
best practices and a collaborative approach between the public
and private sectors to reach this goal," Marisa Buchanan,
JPMorgan's global head of sustainability, said in a statement.
Member banks are required to submit science-based climate
plans that cover all types of emissions, include 2030 interim
targets and commit to transparent reporting and accounting.
Banks have 18 months to set the 2030 interim targets.
Critics say the group's targets are too weak and flexible.
In May, JPMorgan set out mid-term, carbon reduction goals
for clients, including asking oil and gas clients reduce the
intensity of direct and indirect emissions.
