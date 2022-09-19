Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak

09/19/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Vanguard is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, on Monday hit their highest level since 2011, continuing a trend that has put bonds in the midst of their worst year ever as the Federal Reserve rolls out massive rate hikes to fight surging inflation. Markets broadly expect the central bank to raise rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday after already delivering 225 basis points in tightening this year.

Portfolio managers at Vanguard, however, believe that Treasuries have already seen the worst of their declines and the Fed is likely to pull back on its monetary policy tightening if growth begins to slide sharply. The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm manages around $7.3 trillion in assets.

"The more aggressive the Fed goes, the closer it brings us to a hard-landing scenario. And we know what happens in a hard landing: there's going to be a quick pivot ... and at that point clearly bonds start performing again," said John Madziyire, senior portfolio manager and head of U.S. Treasuries and TIPS at Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

He said Vanguard has been reducing exposure to lower-quality credits recently, amid expectations of a more hawkish Fed.

"If you're positioning for that, you obviously want to be tilted more defensively ... And that by definition means you're leaning more towards Treasuries."

Past rate hiking cycles have shown that yields reached their peaks before the Fed's final two increases, or three-to six months before the cycle was over, Madziyire said.

"As long as ... you have your scenarios of what the potential tail risks are and you're willing to hold that position into that tail risk, you know you will at some point be right," he said.

GRAPHIC: Fed funds and 10-year yields

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said price pressure can be lowered without a sharp economic slowdown. He has also emphasized, however, that the central bank will be relentless in its fight to stamp out inflation.

Expectations for the so-called terminal rate have shifted higher after U.S. consumer price data showed inflation remained robust last month.

Fed funds futures' traders expect interest rates to keep climbing to a high of around 4.4% next March, over 200 basis points higher than the current benchmark overnight interest rate. That compared with 3.8% earlier this month.

Madziyire emphasized that investors "should be willing to stomach a bit of a loss," since accurately timing the Fed's pivot will be difficult.

"Timing the market is close to impossible ... but what you try to do is try to figure out when you're getting closer to the end and then positioning for that," he said.

At the same time, the income earned from higher yields can also help blunt losses if bond prices fall further than expected, he said.

"Even if 10-year yields go 10 basis points higher than you would expect in the worst case, relative to the amount of yield you're picking up you're going to make your money back as yields are so attractive," he said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski)

By Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.23% 0.67113 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.14172 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.75303 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.00117 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.59485 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pCracked iPhone back glass? Some new models much easier to fix, firm finds
RE
01:02pOvintiv - western canada will remain net short condensate for fo…
RE
12:54pOvintiv - from 2023 onwards, less than 10% of its montney gas pr…
RE
12:51pOvintiv - beginning in 2023, will sell montney gas at points out…
RE
12:44pPoet Amanda Gorman, K-pop's Blackpink push global goals at U.N.
RE
12:43pTHYSSENKRUPP : markets unfavourable but IPO remains preferred option for Nucera
RE
12:40pOvintiv inc sees western canada lng demand growth of 3 bcf/d fro…
RE
12:37pU.S. demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
RE
12:36pTop manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak
RE
12:30pCROP WATCH : Producers eye harvest with cautious optimism -Braun
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, HR Horton, Intuit, Meritage Homes, NCR...
3Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idle..
4Marketmind: Vigils
5Porsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket tra..

HOT NEWS