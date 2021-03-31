Log in
ATLANTA, Ga., March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced an integration between its Surefire CRM and the LendingPad(r) suite of loan origination solutions (LOS).

Surefire and LendingPad

The direct API connection enables real-time sharing of contact records and loan milestones between LendingPad and Surefire CRM, which in turn allows lenders to automate the delivery of personalized communication that enhances the loan applicant experience and keeps deals moving forward. For instance, originators can use Surefire CRM to dynamically generate and deploy interactive content that walks first-time homebuyers through what to expect during the loan process. The system can automatically "nudge" applicants who need to submit documents to complete their loan applications. And once an application is complete, Surefire CRM keeps all stakeholders up to date on the loan's status at every stage in the origination process, eliminating the need for borrowers and loan originators to play phone tag.

"We've been hearing from more lenders as well as independent mortgage brokers that LendingPad has become their LOS of choice thanks to its quick speed-to-value and smooth URLA execution," said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. "We have responded swiftly to that market demand with a seamless integration that lets lenders combine the agility and efficiency of LendingPad with the power of industry-leading marketing automation tools and dynamic content from Surefire CRM."

LendingPad offers a full suite of cloud-based LOS solutions for mortgage brokers, independent mortgage companies, banks and credit unions with fast implementation and flexible pricing that scales to teams of any size, from just a few users to enterprise institutions. Each edition of the LendingPad LOS fully supports the redesigned Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) and is Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) v3.4 compliant.

"LendingPad is an agile, modern LOS with a commitment to serving mortgage lenders - and helping them compete - woven into our DNA," said LendingPad Managing Director Wes Yuan. "Our integration with Top of Mind's Surefire CRM delivers on that commitment by enabling originators to stay engaged with borrowers throughout the loan process in a way that's both personal and efficient."

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks ( https://www.topofmind.com ) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About LendingPad:

LendingPad Corp ( https://www.lendingpad.com ) provides a complete suite of loan origination solutions for banks, brokers, and institutions via its LendingPad LOS product line. LendingPad is designed to streamline operations, strengthen communication, and reduce costs in mortgage lending. The cloud-based solutions include end-to-end features such as point-of-sale, document management and loan fulfillment. LendingPad is a winner of the 2021 HousingWire Tech100 award and one of the Top 10 Mortgage Solution Providers by Banking CIO magazine. The platform is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and is a premier member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

@mortgagecrm @LendingPad #marketingautomation #mortgagemarketing #digitalmortgage

News Source: Top of Mind Networks

Related link: https://www.topofmind.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/top-of-minds-surefire-crm-integrates-with-lendingpad-los-to-streamline-communication-throughout-the-loan-origination-process/

