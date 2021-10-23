Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The crown prince of Saudi Arabia
said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach
zero-net emissions by 2060 and more than doubled its annual
target to reduce carbon emissions to almost 280 million tonnes.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was speaking in recorded
remarks at the Saudi Green Initiative, which comes ahead of the
26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in
Glasgow from Oct. 31 - Nov. 12, that hopes to agree on deeper
emissions cuts to tackle global warming.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to reach zero-net
emissions by 2060 under its circular carbon economy programme in
accordance with the kingdom's development plan ... while
maintaining the kingdom's leading role in strengthening security
and stability of global oil markets," Prince Mohammed said.
Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, on Saturday
set out details of its nationally determined contributions
(NDCs) - goals for individual states under global efforts to
prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5
degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The United States and the EU want Saudi Arabia to join a
global initiative on slashing emissions of methane by 30% from
2020 levels by 2030. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will attend a
wider Middle East green summit Riyadh is hosting on Monday.
Prince Mohammed said the Saudi Green Initiative aims to
eliminate 278 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year, up
from a previous target of 130 million tonnes.
Saudi Arabia in March pledged to reduce carbon emissions by
more than 4% of global contributions through initiatives
including generating 50% of its energy needs from renewables by
2030 and planting billions of trees in the desert state.
Fellow Gulf OPEC producer the United Arab Emirates earlier
this month announced a plan for net-zero emissions by 2050.
Saudi Arabia has been criticised for acting too slowly, with
Climate Action Tracker giving it the lowest possible ranking of
"critically insufficient".
The kingdom's economy remains heavily reliant on oil income
as economic diversification lags ambitions set out by Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi officials have argued the
world will continue to need Saudi crude for decades to come.
And experts say it is too early to tell what the impact of
Saudi's nascent solar and wind projects will be. Its first
renewable energy plant opened in April and its first wind farm
began generating power in August.
Megaprojects, such as futuristic city NEOM, also incorporate
green energy plans including a $5 billion hydrogen plant, and
Saudi state-linked entities are pivoting to green fundraising.
Some investors have expressed concerns over the kingdom's
carbon footprint. Others say Saudi Arabia emits the least carbon
per barrel of oil and that de facto ruler Prince Mohammed is
serious about economic diversification.
"Obviously the carbon footprint is an issue. However, we
would highlight that realistically carbon is going to be slow to
phase out, and oil is here for some time yet," Tim Ash at
BlueBay Asset Management said in emailed comments.
