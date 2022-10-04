Top oil traders see steady demand despite economic headwinds

GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Economic headwinds have yet to
significantly erode the world's demand for oil, top oil traders
said at the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on
Tuesday.
The forecasts by senior executives of the world's main
commodity trading houses may buttress the case for more
resilient oil prices after recession fears sent them plunging by
around a quarter in the last three months to near $90 a barrel.
"All the different factors suggest, yes, we may be heading
into a slowdown but it will be shorter and shallower than people
are expecting," Trafigura's chief economist Saad Rahim said.
The falling oil prices and months of severe volatility have
spooked the market, with major consumer countries still tapping
strategic stocks to cool prices while top exporters in the OPEC+
alliance may take the opposite view and boost output this week.
Frederic Lasserre, global head of market research & analysis
at Gunvor Group said that demand remained steady,
adding that he saw a short, sharp recession.
"Oil demand ... if you look at the latest data, it's still
doing OK. We were expecting some demand destruction, it did not
really happen. Some countries had subsidies but still. We have
been surprised," he said.
Laserre added we expect a visible impact on gas demand as
the switch from gas to oil accelerates in Q4 and Q1.
Brent crude ought to stay above $75 a barrel at the end of
next year, Rahim and Lasserre said.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by
Louise Heavens and David Evans)