Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top oil traders see steady demand despite economic headwinds

10/04/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Economic headwinds have yet to significantly erode the world's demand for oil, top oil traders said at the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

The forecasts by senior executives of the world's main commodity trading houses may buttress the case for more resilient oil prices after recession fears sent them plunging by around a quarter in the last three months to near $90 a barrel.

"All the different factors suggest, yes, we may be heading into a slowdown but it will be shorter and shallower than people are expecting," Trafigura's chief economist Saad Rahim said.

The falling oil prices and months of severe volatility have spooked the market, with major consumer countries still tapping strategic stocks to cool prices while top exporters in the OPEC+ alliance may take the opposite view and boost output this week.

Frederic Lasserre, global head of market research & analysis at Gunvor Group said that demand remained steady, adding that he saw a short, sharp recession.

"Oil demand ... if you look at the latest data, it's still doing OK. We were expecting some demand destruction, it did not really happen. Some countries had subsidies but still. We have been surprised," he said.

Laserre added we expect a visible impact on gas demand as the switch from gas to oil accelerates in Q4 and Q1.

Brent crude ought to stay above $75 a barrel at the end of next year, Rahim and Lasserre said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.10% 89.67 Delayed Quote.9.50%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.95% 763.0647 Real-time Quote.9.46%
WTI 1.19% 84.284 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:09aINDIA BONDS-Benchmark yield posts biggest drop in 1.5 months, tracking U.S. peers
RE
06:09aU.S. Supreme Court poised to hear Alabama voting rights fight
RE
06:07a'It was chaotic' -FBI witness to testify for second day in Oath Keepers trial
RE
06:07aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises as lower U.S. yields whet risk appetite, hurt dollar
RE
06:06aSocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector
RE
06:06aBiden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event
RE
06:05aSterling rises for sixth straight session after Kwarteng's tax U-turn
RE
06:04aExclusive-Michigan police ask prosecutors to consider charging Republican clerk in voting-system breach
RE
06:03aTop oil traders see steady demand despite economic headwinds
RE
06:02aSocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Disclosure in NEL ASA
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4France's Atos to complete split into two companies next summer
5Australian dollar gives up rally as RBA delivers dovish hike

HOT NEWS