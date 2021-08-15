Top peace official describes Ghani as Afghanistan's former president

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Top Afghan peace official Abdullah
Abdullah described Ashraf Ghani as Afghanistan's former
president in a video message on Sunday.
He blamed Ghani for the current situation in Afghanistan,
hours after Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul.
A top Afghan foreign ministry official said separately that
Ghani had left Afghanistan, but that it was not clear which
country he was heading for. A senior Afghan Interior Ministry
official said earlier that Ghani had left for Tajikistan.
