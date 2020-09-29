Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top traders see tepid oil demand recovery, flat prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A gas station attendant pumps fuel into a customer's car at the NNPC Mega petrol station in Abuja

The heads of the world's largest trading houses predicted on Tuesday tepid oil demand recovery and flat prices due to the coronavirus pandemic in coming months and possibly even years although said peak demand will not be reached until next decade.

The chief executives of trading houses Vitol, Gunvor and Mercuria also told the annual FT Commodities Global Summit they would invest more in renewables.

Russell Hardy, who runs the world's biggest trading house Vitol, said he had "modest expectations" for oil prices as he saw consumption staying broadly flat until next summer.

Mercuria's chief and co-founder, Marco Dunand, was even more pessimistic, saying he didn't see oil consumption coming back to pre-pandemic levels for a few years.

Dunand said he saw prices staying broadly flat at $45 per barrel for the next six months.

Gunvor co-owner Torbjorn Tornqvist said prices would fluctuate between mid and high $40s until the middle of 2021.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 42.1 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
WTI -0.73% 40.263 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aMOL to construct rubber bitumen plant in Tatarstan
PU
05:25aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Commission Vice President Vera Jourová insulted Hungary, therefore must resign
PU
05:20aInvitation to bid by auction - Reopening 15-year Federal bond
PU
05:20aINDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICE INDICES :  August 2020​
PU
05:16aSpanish retail sales' recovery edges up in August
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aEuro zone sentiment improves more than expected in September
RE
05:12aTop traders see tepid oil demand recovery, flat prices
RE
05:12aDollar Regains Appeal in Carry Trades
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
4GOLD : Gold steadies ahead of Trump-Biden debate
5NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group