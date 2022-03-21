Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

03/21/2022 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAUSANNE (Reuters) - Executives from the world's largest trading houses and mining companies are discussing market trends, cyber security and the impact of Russia's Ukraine invasion at the FT Commodities Global Summit this week.

GERARD DELSAD, CIO OF VITOL GROUP

"We've seen in increase in cyber attacks over the years. We monitor closely. It was stable until the beginning of February when there was an attack against several oil companies in Europe and you could see another ramp up the day before the invasion of Ukraine. We invest a lot to protect ourselves and we train our people. The biggest risk is often us."

"It's very difficult to trace back cyber attacks. They are clever and go through various hoops. It's almost impossible to find out where it comes from."

"There's a tsunami of data. We have a data refinery and tools to make sense of it ... To give you an idea of the magnitude of the task, we process close to a 1 billion data points per day and store 180 million. The key is to get the data before it becomes common knowledge. "

CYRIL REOL, CIO OF MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING

"We are definitely encountering more cyber attacks than before and we're looking at any kind of event or pattern like someone trying to connect via remote working."

In terms of attracting tech talent to energy trading:

"There is opportunity for disruption within our industry. We give them the opportunity to be impactful unlike in bigger organisations. Two-thirds of our revenue is from gas, power and carbon ... and they want to be part of that energy transition."

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.37% 114.16 Delayed Quote.37.23%
MERCURIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.04% 488 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
WTI 3.71% 110.33 Delayed Quote.37.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aRwanda's economy seen expanding slower this year as inflation bites
RE
11:18aYacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data
RE
11:17aU.S. places sanctions on Sudan's Central Reserve Police over protest crackdown
RE
11:16aRussia refuses from peace treaty talks with japan - ria…
RE
11:13aEnergy trader Vitol expects 2022 oil demand to outpace pre-COVID levels
RE
11:13aBritain prepares to temporarily nationalise Gazprom retail unit - Bloomberg News
RE
11:11aSenate panel starts hearing on historic U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson
RE
11:09aTop trading houses speak at commodities conference
RE
11:07aMexican president to open new airport three years after scrapping alternative
RE
11:06aDollar little changed with Powell on deck
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West
2Buffett ends drought with $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
3ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Analyst recommendations: Balfour Beatty, Equinix, Fortune Brands, Tesla..
5Marketmind: Oil prices fuel the tightening dilemma further

HOT NEWS