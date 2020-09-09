TopLine Federal Credit Union Hosts 2nd Keystone Youth Intern Team

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , virtually hosted our 2nd summer youth intern team through Keystone Community Services Career Pathways intern program at Keystone’s Best Buy Teen Tech Center. Through the program youth receive work readiness training, build social and emotional skills, explore personal interests, learn essential job skills, develop a professional social network and learn about being a part of a community.



Keystone’s Best Buy Teen Tech Center is a modern, technology-driven space for youth aged 14 to 18. Located in the Lexington-Hamline neighborhood, the center allows teens to work on projects they are passionate about, allowing them to learn valuable skills from both fellow youth and adult mentors in the process. Youth ages 16-19 have the opportunity to participate in experiential learning and technology training to develop work-readiness skills through an interactive and fun training program which culminates in a tech-related internship next summer.

TopLine’s intern team of three worked virtually on developing a video for the credit union using drones to film footage of each of TopLine’s five branch locations and other technology equipment for voice over, editing and graphic design. The team included a location scout, drone pilot and video editor with hands-on supervision by a Keystone Best Buy Teen Tech Center Coordinator. The team worked remotely and collaboratively with TopLine representatives on determining the strategy and vision for the project.

“We are so fortunate to participate again with Keystone’s Career Pathways youth intern program to support personal and professional growth for our next generation of leaders,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “2020 has been a unique year, a lot has changed for all of us personally and professionally, though TopLine’s commitment to support our communities and provide young adults with the opportunity to learn and grow remains unchanged. We are honored to help inspire and prepare young adults on their next journey of post-secondary education and career exploration.”

Keystone launched the program in 2019, and 11 teens completed the Career Pathways internship program this past summer.

“The pandemic has upended all of our lives so it feels particularly special to give teens opportunities to gain early employment skills this year,“ said Chris Ohland, Director of Youth Services. “Keystone’s Career Pathways Program gives teens opportunities to learn new things, have new experiences, and ultimately gain skills that they can build on for their future. We are so grateful to have business partners like TopLine who helped us provide teens with meaningful internship experiences, even in such a challenging year. We know this will be a summer we all remember!”

Keystone’s youth programs help young people gain skills and learn while having fun through dynamic enrichment opportunities. Programming offered at Keystone’s Best Buy Teen Tech Center gives young people the chance to develop passions and practice skills that will prepare them for post-secondary education and/or employment in a many different areas that are essential parts of a modern society, such as IT, design, and video/audio production. These activities are critical to helping young people explore interests, develop self-confidence, build healthy relationships, learn about their community and plan for the future. For more information, visit https://keystoneservices.org/youth-families/enrichment-activities/ .

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $525 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. To learn more about TopLine’s Youth Financial Literacy sessions, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/financial-education/youth-financial-literacy . Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion .

