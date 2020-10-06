Log in
Topcon Achieves #1 Market Position in OCT Devices

10/06/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Leads the OCT Market with Innovative Multimodal Technology

Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community, announced today that it has achieved the #1 position in the global OCT market, as reported by Market Scope’s 2020 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005980/en/

The versatile Maestro2 combines fundus and OCT functionality in one device. (Photo: Business Wire)



Topcon leads the global market in the OCT segment with a 27.9 percent share. Its lineup of instruments includes the versatile Maestro2 Robotic OCT and the Triton Swept Source OCT. Both devices combine fundus and OCT functionality in an easy-to-use platform.

“The Maestro2 and the Triton are engineered to help ECP’s answer complex clinical questions quickly, easily, and confidently. By delivering multiple images and data points with one click of a button in a format that is easy to understand and interpret, the Maestro2 and Triton meet the demands of today’s busy practitioners. We are thrilled at the way the market has embraced this technology,” stated Greg Hoffmeyer, Director of OCT Clinical Sales for Topcon Healthcare.

“We are very pleased to have achieved the #1 market position in OCT devices. Our team has been hard at work leveraging the latest technology to develop versatile OCT devices that enhance practice workflow and provide exceptional clinical utility. The Market Scope recognition is confirmation that our devices are being well received by ECPs and are meeting their clinical needs,” summarized John Trefethen, Global VP of Marketing & Product Design for Topcon Healthcare.

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare sees eye health differently. Our vision is to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care. Keeping pace with the ever-changing landscape of the healthcare industry, we offer the latest integrated solutions, including advanced multimodal imaging, vendor-neutral data management, and ground-breaking remote diagnostic technology.

A globally-oriented business, Topcon is focused on developing solutions towards solving societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, access to healthcare, and physician shortages. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon works to enable people to enjoy good health and high quality of life.


© Business Wire 2020
