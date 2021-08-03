Log in
Topcon Healthcare : to Partner with RetInSight

08/03/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
Market Leader in OCT & Data Management Joins Forces with AI Expert to Provide Improved Clinical Care

Topcon Healthcare of Oakland, NJ, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community, announced today that it will partner with RetInSight GmbH, a developer of retina AI solutions based in Vienna, Austria. The two companies aim to develop a seamless interface between RetInSight’s AI-assisted retinal biomarker applications and Topcon’s market-leading1 OCT devices and cloud-based data management solution, Harmony.

RetInSight’s novel, proprietary algorithms aim to support clinicians in the detection, quantification, and monitoring of key retinal biomarkers including retinal fluid and geographic atrophy lesions. With this collaboration, Topcon and RetInSight hope to extend retinal fluid detection and monitoring to primary eye care providers, facilitating co-management of patients. In parallel, the two companies intend to develop and deploy automated, OCT-based screening and monitoring applications of geographic atrophy (GA), the leading cause for severe and irreversible visual loss. The availability of RetInSight’s novel OCT-based biomarker algorithms on Topcon’s solutions further augments the clinical utility and versatility of the workflow efficient Maestro2 Robotic OCT and the Triton Swept Source OCT. The cloud based Harmony data management system is known for its seamless connection to hundreds of ophthalmic devices across multiple practice locations to enable analysis of relevant clinical data in a single, secure platform. Harmony streamlines office workflow, allows for detailed analysis of clinical data, and integrates seamlessly with EMR software and will facilitate the deployment of RetInSight’s AI solutions without compromise of clinical efficiency.

“Combining Topcon’s high quality imaging and data management with RetInSight’s novel AI application will lead to improved clinical decision making and efficient disease management. We are very pleased to add this powerful module to our already robust Harmony clinical data management solution and to our world-leading OCT’s,” said Tobias Kurzke, Director of Product Management for Topcon Healthcare.

“RetInSight’s partnership with Topcon will facilitate access of AI-based solutions to primary eye care providers, elevating the standard of care by enabling early detection and accurate referrals to advanced eye care specialists for timely treatment of the major retinal diseases. RetInSight's Clinical Decision Support System and Topcon's global OCT and PACs footprint offers an unprecedented opportunity for co-management of patients with retinal diseases,” summarized Corinna zur Bonsen-Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of RetInSight.

1.

MarketScope’s 2020 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Report.

 


© Business Wire 2021
